Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,090,000 after buying an additional 3,434,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after buying an additional 1,891,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after buying an additional 903,676 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,840,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 377,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.