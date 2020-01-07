REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REVB opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $481.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Equities analysts expect that REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

