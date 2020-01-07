Reviewing GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) & HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS:HPR)

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GulfSlope Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GulfSlope Energy and HighPoint Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPoint Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

HighPoint Resources has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.31%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and HighPoint Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.91 $121.22 million ($0.03) -64.00

HighPoint Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GulfSlope Energy.

Profitability

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -1,320.37% -28.86% HighPoint Resources 29.34% -2.78% -1.42%

Volatility and Risk

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPoint Resources beats GulfSlope Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GulfSlope Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GulfSlope Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.