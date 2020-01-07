Reviewing Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) & Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTR)

Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) and Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Quantrx Biomedical alerts:

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and Nuvectra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.05 -$48.13 million ($3.19) -0.04

Quantrx Biomedical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvectra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Nuvectra shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quantrx Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -169.86% Nuvectra -99.08% -58.23% -34.01%

Risk and Volatility

Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvectra has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quantrx Biomedical and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvectra 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nuvectra has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 8,105.13%. Given Nuvectra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvectra is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

About Quantrx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantrx Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantrx Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.