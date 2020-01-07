RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RHI Magnesita has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,185 ($68.21).

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,728 ($49.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,835.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,116.17. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 3,134.04 ($41.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,020 ($66.04).

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,700 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £93,204 ($122,604.58).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

