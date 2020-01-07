Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

