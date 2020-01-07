Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

RMV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.42) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 426.65 ($5.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 631.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 568.91.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

