Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.57, but opened at $3.23. Ring Energy shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 98,722 shares traded.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ring Energy by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

