RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of RISE Education Cayman worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REDU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth $389,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

REDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU).

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.