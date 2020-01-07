Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $284,127. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRTS stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $304.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.06). Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. The firm had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

