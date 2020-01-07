Robert R. Bugbee II Sells 1,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $18,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,289 shares in the company, valued at $602,863.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $383.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.