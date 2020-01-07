Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 449 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 50.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.38. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.