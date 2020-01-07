Rockland Trust Co. Buys 9,449 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

