Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.