Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 44.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,950 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 78.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 299,797 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

ORI opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

