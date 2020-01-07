Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after buying an additional 3,331,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

