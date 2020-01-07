Rockland Trust Co. Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after buying an additional 274,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,232,000 after acquiring an additional 121,443 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $241.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day moving average of $215.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $241.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.