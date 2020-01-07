Rockland Trust Co. Has $673,000 Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Invictus RG grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.3% during the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

NYSE ACN opened at $208.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.50. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $139.85 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

