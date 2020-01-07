Rockland Trust Co. Has $955,000 Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

