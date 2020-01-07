Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 46.0% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,333,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,433,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

