Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $227.29 and a 52-week high of $334.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.