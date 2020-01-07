Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in State Street by 472.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

STT opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

