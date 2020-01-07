Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,752,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $915,679,000 after purchasing an additional 338,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $291.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

