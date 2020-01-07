Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $205.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

