Rockland Trust Co. Sells 10,603 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

