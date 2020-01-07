Rockland Trust Co. Sells 124 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after purchasing an additional 957,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,943,000 after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

NYSE:DG opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

