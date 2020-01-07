Rockland Trust Co. Sells 124 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $178.54 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

