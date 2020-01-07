Rockland Trust Co. Sells 190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 547,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,707,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,297,000 after acquiring an additional 389,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,445,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.25.

Shares of HON stock opened at $177.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.15 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.