Rockland Trust Co. Sells 8,321 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 111,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

