Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $82.46 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

