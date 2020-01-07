Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 281.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,901. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.11. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,569. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.