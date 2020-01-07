Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Buys 146 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45).

RR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 669 ($8.80). 1,719,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 704.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 772.21. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 667.40 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price target (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

