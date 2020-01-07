ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $2.35 million and $723,712.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.76 or 0.05818504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035387 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001164 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,489,947 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.