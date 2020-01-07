Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,305.50 ($30.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,224.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.48. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

