Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDSB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,796.67 ($36.79).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,351.48. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

