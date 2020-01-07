RPICoin (RPI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $20,901.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00061045 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 915,520,490 coins and its circulating supply is 875,508,554 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.