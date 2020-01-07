salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total transaction of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $802,500.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.09, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

