salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $72,272,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. 8,253,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,242 shares of company stock worth $61,799,455. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

