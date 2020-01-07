salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

Shares of CRM opened at $173.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.62, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $94,233.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,847.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,242 shares of company stock worth $61,799,455 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

