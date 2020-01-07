Sally Macdonald Acquires 1,100 Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) insider Sally Macdonald purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,027 ($6,612.73).

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 459 ($6.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 468.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.35. The company has a market cap of $740.13 million and a P/E ratio of -26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 475.50 ($6.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.29%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

