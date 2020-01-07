Sandra Mays Sells 3,902 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZAYO opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.