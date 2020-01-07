SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

