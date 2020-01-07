Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -159.12% -30.33% -19.36% Gilead Sciences 12.04% 37.50% 13.13%

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 11.38 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -11.84 Gilead Sciences $22.13 billion 3.75 $5.46 billion $6.15 10.67

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gilead Sciences 2 7 14 1 2.58

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.85%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $79.36, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation. Its therapeutic products which are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B; ST-400 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which are lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company also develops ST-920, a gene therapy for fabry disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ Inc., and Shire International GmbH, as well as license partnerships with Dow AgroSciences LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

