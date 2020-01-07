Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768 over the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,034,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.