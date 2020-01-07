Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPNS. ValuEngine cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

SPNS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

