SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

SDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,111.89 ($40.94).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,274 ($43.07) on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,304.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,068.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.68.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

