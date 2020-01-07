Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Moneywise Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.08. 279,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3074 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

