Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.10. 829,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $60.48 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

