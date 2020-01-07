Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT):

1/3/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2020 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

12/25/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

12/20/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/25/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2019 – Scorpio Bulkers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE SALT opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.93 million, a PE ratio of -203.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

