Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $588.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 587.85 ($7.73), with a volume of 937574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 581 ($7.64).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 533.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 524.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of -172.90.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SMT)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

